US 2 reopens Thursday with reduced speed limit and cautions from WSDOT

SKYKOMISH– The Washington State Department of Transportation in partnership with the Bolt Creek Fire Incident Command has re-opened US 2 between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station located between mileposts 46 to 50, effective at 7pm, Thursday, September 29, 2022.





This is the second time crews have been able to re-open the roadway after fire activity forced closures on Sept. 10 and Sept. 26.





The Bolt Creek Fire remains an active and evolving situation and additional closures are possible should the fire pattern shift . At this time, travelers in this area should expect a reduced speed limit of 30 miles per hour as crews continue their work.





WSDOT will perform a daily post-fire corridor inspection along this stretch of US 2 through the winter as they continue to monitor this area for damage during the rainy and wet season when the soil may become saturated and additional trees may need to be removed.