October author events virtual and at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park October 2022 EVENTS

17171 Bothell Way NE, #A101, Lake Forest Park WA 98155.

⁂ Saturday, October 1 at 11am ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Kids Storytime with Steve Scher and Sarah Waller

The Moon Bear

Storytime with this local author/illustrator duo will include additional arts and crafts activities inspired by the book.



★ Monday, October 3 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Andrew Sean Greer

Less Is Lost

The Pulitzer Prize–winning author of Less sends his titular character on another "wild road trip through a wilder America" (Marlon James). Less Is Lost is a profound and joyous novel about the enigma of life in America, the riddle of love, and the stories we tell along the way. Tickets required. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.



Tuesday, October 4 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Molly Hashimoto

Trees of the West: An Artist’s Guide

World-renowned nature artist and teacher Molly Hashimoto presents her sequel to the popular Birds of the West: An Artist's Guide and Colors of the West: An Artist's Guide to Nature's Palette.



Wednesday, October 5 at 6pm ( Virtual )

Victor Manibo and Elijah Kinch Spector

The Sleepless and Kalyna the Soothsayer

In The Sleepless, a mysterious pandemic causes a quarter of the world to permanently lose the ability to sleep—without any apparent health implications. Kalyna the Soothsayer tells the story of a woman born without the Gift of future sight that has been her family’s legacy for generations.



Tuesday, October 11 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Patricia Grayhall with Donna Cameron

Making the Rounds: Defying Norms in Love and Medicine

A chronicle of coming of age during second-wave feminism and striving to have both love and a career as a gay medical doctor, Making the Rounds is a memoir of what it means to seek belonging. Donna Cameron, author of A Year of Living Kindly, joins in conversation.





Tuesday, October 18 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Maya Prasad with Martha Brockenbrough, Jake Arlow, and Joy McCullough

Drizzle, Dreams, and Lovestruck Things

A star-studded debut launch event! Perfect for fans of Jenny Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, this sparkling YA rom-com celebrates sisterhood, family, and the love all around us.



★ Wednesday, October 19 at 6pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Chelsea Clinton with Tae Keller

Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know! (illustrated by Tania de Regil)

From the bestselling author of the She Persisted series comes a humorous picture book that gives children an idea of what to expect when they get a new sibling. Newbery Award–winning children’s book writer Tae Keller, author of She Persisted: Patsy Mink, joins in converation. Tickets required. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.



Thursday, October 20 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Adam M. Sowards

Making America's Public Lands and An Open Pit Visible from the Moon

What makes wilderness wild? What does America have to do with it? Local environmental historian Sowards presents two investigative works of nonfiction: one on our public lands, another on a historic struggle to define the contours of the 1964 Wilderness Act in the Glacier Peak Wilderness Area.



Monday, October 24 at 6pm PT ( Virtual )

Andrea Chapela and translator Kelsi Vanada

The Visible Unseen: Essays

From one of Granta's Best Young Spanish Novelists of 2021, who is a chemist but also poet and novelist, this compact collection of essays draws on the properties of glass, mirrors, and light to navigate the overlapping borders of science, literature, and self. The book’s translator Kelsi Vanada joins in conversation.



Tuesday, October 25 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Leslie Budewitz

Blind Faith: A Novel

Agatha Award-winning author Leslie Budewitz (aka Alicia Beckman) reads from her latest thriller, about long-buried secrets returning with a vengeance in a cold case gone red-hot.



Thursday, October 27 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Erin Jeanne McDowell

Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between

From the bestselling author of The Book on Pie and The Fearless Baker, a savory baking book for delicious baked goods at any time of day.



Thursday, October 27 from 5–9pm (Stoup Brewing in Kenmore)

Stoup Brewing // Third Place Books Book Fair

An adult book fair, this time in Kenmore! Join us as we unveil our first-ever bookstore-themed beer at Stoup Brewing’s Kenmore location.



Friday, October 28 at 6pm PT ( Virtual )

Colin Meloy with Daniel Handler

The Stars Did Wander Darkling

Bestselling children’s book author and Decemberists’ singer-songwriter Colin Meloy talks about his new book, a suspenseful and atmospheric horror set in 1980s Oregon, perfect for fans of Stranger Things. Daniel Handler, best known for A Series of Unfortunate Events, joins in conversation.









