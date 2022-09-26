Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Archbishop-Murphy 9-26-22
Monday, September 26, 2022
Archbishop-Murphy 6 Shorecrest 1
Singles
- Cole Balen (A)-Indigo Vining 6-1, 6-0;
- Sean Balen (A) def. Sohum Vohra - 6-0, 6-0;
- Sam Mulliken (A) def. Peyton Caskey 6-0, 6-1;
- Zach Cuda (A) def. Spencer Berry 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
- Ethan Welter-Patrick Kenny (A) def.Parker Mina - Aaron Chen 3-6, 7-5, 10-4;
- Josh Navaluna-Lachlan Shevlin (A) def. Jake Whitaker - Drew Bladek 6-2,6-2;
- Jaime Moore-Ashton Johnson (S) def. Henry Beyer-Owen Russel 7-5, 6-2
--Coach Rob Mann
