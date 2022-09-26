Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Archbishop-Murphy 9-26-22

Monday, September 26, 2022

Ashton Johnson hitting forehand. Jamie Moore at net
Photo by Rob Mann

Shorecrest boys varsity tennis
9/26/2022 At Kellogg M.S.
Archbishop-Murphy 6  Shorecrest 1

Singles
  1. Cole Balen (A)-Indigo Vining 6-1, 6-0;
  2. Sean Balen (A) def. Sohum Vohra - 6-0, 6-0;
  3. Sam Mulliken (A) def. Peyton Caskey 6-0, 6-1;
  4. Zach Cuda (A) def. Spencer Berry 4-6, 6-4, 10-7. 
Doubles
  1. Ethan Welter-Patrick Kenny (A) def.Parker Mina - Aaron Chen 3-6, 7-5, 10-4;
  2. Josh Navaluna-Lachlan Shevlin (A) def. Jake Whitaker - Drew Bladek 6-2,6-2; 
  3. Jaime Moore-Ashton Johnson (S) def. Henry Beyer-Owen Russel 7-5, 6-2

--Coach Rob Mann



Posted by DKH at 10:57 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  