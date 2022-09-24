Lake Forest Park - Kenmore combined Recycling Collection Event October 8, 2022

Saturday, September 24, 2022

The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event! 

Take a look at the Event Brochure to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items. 

The collection event will take place Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Northlake Lutheran Church, 6620 NE 185th Street, Kenmore, WA 98028

Items you can bring (please view the event brochure for full details and information):
  • Tires*, Propane Tanks*, Electronic Equipment, Appliances and Scrap Metal*
  • Cardboard, Porcelain Toilets and Sinks* 
  • Lead Acid and Household Batteries, Mattresses*
  • Paper Shredding (4 box limit), 
  • Clean Bulky Wood, and Refrigerators and Freezers*.
*Fees apply

No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.

NOTE: STYROFOAM BLOCKS AND PACKING PEANUTS will not be accepted. This material can be self hauled to Styro Recycle located at 23418 68th Ave S, Kent WA, 253-838-9555.



Posted by DKH at 1:55 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  