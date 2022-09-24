Lake Forest Park - Kenmore combined Recycling Collection Event October 8, 2022
Take a look at the Event Brochure to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items.
The collection event will take place Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Northlake Lutheran Church, 6620 NE 185th Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
Items you can bring (please view the event brochure for full details and information):
- Tires*, Propane Tanks*, Electronic Equipment, Appliances and Scrap Metal*
- Cardboard, Porcelain Toilets and Sinks*
- Lead Acid and Household Batteries, Mattresses*
- Paper Shredding (4 box limit),
- Clean Bulky Wood, and Refrigerators and Freezers*.
No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.
NOTE: STYROFOAM BLOCKS AND PACKING PEANUTS will not be accepted. This material can be self hauled to Styro Recycle located at 23418 68th Ave S, Kent WA, 253-838-9555.
