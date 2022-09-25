Be there AND be square at the 6X6NW Art Show and Sale - tickets on sale now
Sunday, September 25, 2022
|The last in-person event was 2019, pre-pandemic
ShoreLake Arts is excited to present the return to an in-person event with its 7th annual 6X6NW art exhibit and sale on October 8, 2022 at Shoreline Community College. 6X6NW will feature more than 1,000 original works of art, all 6 inches x 6 inches.
Tickets to 6X6NW are just $10.00 and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6x6nw-art-exhibit-sale-tickets-392878067877
6X6NW has a history full of fun and excitement. Each year hundreds of visitors come to view the art, have a glass of wine, meet artists (of all ages) and purchase works.
What makes 6X6NW unique?
Artists from all over the country participate in 6X6NW providing original works of art, each one 6 inches x 6 inches square, and available for one night only! Each work is priced at $1 per square inch or $36.
What is 6x6 NW?
6X6NW is an art exhibition and sale presented by ShoreLake Arts, a non-profit arts organization dedicated to supporting the arts in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
Participating artists have selected in advance whether or not to take a commission or to donate 100% of any art sales to ShoreLake Arts. Proceeds will directly support the artists and arts in the local community and a year-round calendar of dynamic, community-based arts programming.
What is ShoreLake Arts?
Founded in 1989, ShoreLake Arts’ mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire the community through the arts. In valuing the arts as basic to the human spirit, ShoreLake Arts serves youth, teens, and adults throughout the year with arts education, public art events, activities, and performances.
ShoreLake Arts thanks its event sponsors: Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate, Suzan Shayler, CFP, Edward Jones Financial Advisor, and Dr. Norton and Health Chiropractic.
Thank you to our partners, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, City of Lake Forest Park, 4Culture and ArtsWa.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
What is ShoreLake Arts?
Founded in 1989, ShoreLake Arts’ mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire the community through the arts. In valuing the arts as basic to the human spirit, ShoreLake Arts serves youth, teens, and adults throughout the year with arts education, public art events, activities, and performances.
ShoreLake Arts thanks its event sponsors: Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate, Suzan Shayler, CFP, Edward Jones Financial Advisor, and Dr. Norton and Health Chiropractic.
Thank you to our partners, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, City of Lake Forest Park, 4Culture and ArtsWa.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment