Goats return to N 192nd this Saturday and Monday
Thursday, September 22, 2022
|Photo by Derek Creisler
This is the third summer for these hard working, hungry beasts on this Seattle City Light parcel. Those in the neighborhood can attest to the success of their ravenous ways.
We would like to thank the City of Shoreline for their support during COVID. Their environmental mini-grants helped finance the first two summers for this project. This summer we're exploring GoFundMe. Check out our Goat-fund-me site: https://gofund.me/b81695d3
All donations go directly to Diggin' Shoreline and are tax deductible.
Hope you can stop by. Kids are welcome. Please keep your dogs on a leash.
We would like to thank the City of Shoreline for their support during COVID. Their environmental mini-grants helped finance the first two summers for this project. This summer we're exploring GoFundMe. Check out our Goat-fund-me site: https://gofund.me/b81695d3
All donations go directly to Diggin' Shoreline and are tax deductible.
Hope you can stop by. Kids are welcome. Please keep your dogs on a leash.
0 comments:
Post a Comment