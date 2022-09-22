Goats return to N 192nd this Saturday and Monday

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Photo by Derek Creisler
This Saturday and Monday, September 24 and 26, 2022, the Earthcraft Services goat herd will return to the Interurban Trail and N 192nd St to eat their fill of invasive brambles.

This is the third summer for these hard working, hungry beasts on this Seattle City Light parcel. Those in the neighborhood can attest to the success of their ravenous ways.

We would like to thank the City of Shoreline for their support during COVID. Their environmental mini-grants helped finance the first two summers for this project. This summer we're exploring GoFundMe. Check out our Goat-fund-me site: https://gofund.me/b81695d3

All donations go directly to Diggin' Shoreline and are tax deductible.

Hope you can stop by. Kids are welcome. Please keep your dogs on a leash.


