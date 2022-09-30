We Heart Seattle and Camp United We Stand clean up 1500 pounds of garbage

Volunteers cleaning up trash in Shoreline

When residents from the tent city When residents from the tent city United We Stand discovered a huge trash site in the trees by the I-5 exit ramp at N 175th, they decided to do something about it.





They partnered with We Heart Seattle - an action-based, boots-on-the-ground movement that organizes trash cleanups in public spaces and offers resources to those in need.





BEFORE - this is what the site looked like when they started

With We Heart Seattle's truck, U Haul, volunteers and equipment, campers from Camp United We Stand, along with volunteers from Seattle and Shoreline, cleared over 1500 lbs of garbage on Saturday, September 24, 2022.





AFTER - this is what it looked like after they cleared 1500 pounds of trash





Beverly Hawkins, Board Member of Camp United We Stand, we elated.





"Volunteers from Seattle and Shoreline, from Camp United We Stand, and We Heart Seattle came together for a great job of beautifying a piece of Shoreline."

Camp United We Stand is hosted in turn by several Shoreline churches. They are presently located at Shoreline Free Methodist Church at 510 NE 175th St.











