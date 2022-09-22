Accidental shooting near Spartan Rec Center on 185th

As police were responding, more calls came in reporting the sound of a gunshot.





Spartan Recreation Center Police found the group in front of the Spartan Recreation Center. One of the men had a gunshot wound to his arm. They located another man, whom they determined to be the victim's friend and the accidental shooter.





The group was uncooperative with the police, who are working to determine exactly what happened. However, they are certain that it was an accidental shooting and that it had nothing to do with the recreation center.





After determining scene safety, Shoreline medics transported a male in his 20’s to Harborview in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.





Another man with multiple misdemeanors was booked into the SCORE jail.





Police expressed gratitude for all the 911 calls.













Just before 6pm on Thursday, September 27, 2022 911 calls started coming in to Shoreline Police, reporting a group of 4-5 young men walking on NE 185th, with one of the men openly displaying a handgun.