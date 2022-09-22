Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Meadowdale 9-22-22

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Photo by Rob Mann
Boys varsity tennis
At Meadowdale 9-22-22
Shorecrest 4 Meadowdale 3

Singles
  1. Yili Berisha(M) def. Indigo Vining 6-3, 6-1; 
  2. Joe Kautzman (M) def. Sohum Vohra 6-1, 1-6, 7-5; 
  3. Peyton Caskey (S) def. Nolan Collier 6-0, 6-3; 
  4. Lucas Robinson (M) def. Spencer Berry 7-5, 6-2. 
Doubles
  1. Thomas Linville-Parker Mina (S) def. John O’Connell-Febriandy Teodoro 6-3, 6-1; 
  2. Jake Whitaker- Drew Bladek (S) def. Matthew Mork-Colin McGuire 5-7, 6-3, 7-5; 
  3. Jaime Moore - Aaron Chen (S) def. Reyli Almanza-Nathan Perez 6-1, 6-2.

--Coach Rob Mann



Posted by DKH at 11:55 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  