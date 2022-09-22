Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Meadowdale 9-22-22
Thursday, September 22, 2022
At Meadowdale 9-22-22
Shorecrest 4 Meadowdale 3
Singles
- Yili Berisha(M) def. Indigo Vining 6-3, 6-1;
- Joe Kautzman (M) def. Sohum Vohra 6-1, 1-6, 7-5;
- Peyton Caskey (S) def. Nolan Collier 6-0, 6-3;
- Lucas Robinson (M) def. Spencer Berry 7-5, 6-2.
- Thomas Linville-Parker Mina (S) def. John O’Connell-Febriandy Teodoro 6-3, 6-1;
- Jake Whitaker- Drew Bladek (S) def. Matthew Mork-Colin McGuire 5-7, 6-3, 7-5;
- Jaime Moore - Aaron Chen (S) def. Reyli Almanza-Nathan Perez 6-1, 6-2.
--Coach Rob Mann
