Photo by Jay Sundahl This was a July spider. It's not at the right angle for me to confidently identify it as my favorite orb weaver. This was a July spider. It's not at the right angle for me to confidently identify it as my favorite orb weaver.





I could have used at least one of these during the summer to guard my porch light from the swarms of annoying small flying creatures that mob the porch and come in the house with us.





P.S. If spiders are not your thing, avoid articles with the Web Developer title. I have more spiders...

P.P.S. My clever friend Jay gets credit for the "Web developer" description (full disclosure)





--Diane Hettrick