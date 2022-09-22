Seattle / King County free clinic offering vision care and glasses October 20-23 at Seattle Center

Thursday, September 22, 2022

FREE vision care clinic (including prescription glasses!) October 20-23, 2022 at Seattle Center

In past years the Clinic has offered dental and medical services. They will not be providing dental or medical services this year, but will still offer social work and health insurance navigation. 

All are welcome; no documentation of any kind needed. 

Multi language flyers with details available at seattlecenter.org/patients 
ነጻ የዓይን ምርመራዎች እና የዓይን መነጽሮች ማዘዣ

For more information, see the website or email SKCClinic@seattlecenter.org  



Posted by DKH at 1:58 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  