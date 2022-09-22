Seattle / King County free clinic offering vision care and glasses October 20-23 at Seattle Center

FREE vision care clinic (including prescription glasses!) October 20-23, 2022 at Seattle Center





In past years the Clinic has offered dental and medical services. They will not be providing dental or medical services this year, but will still offer social work and health insurance navigation.





All are welcome; no documentation of any kind needed.





Multi language flyers with details available at seattlecenter.org/patients

ነጻ የዓይን ምርመራዎች እና የዓይን መነጽሮች ማዘዣ















