Seattle / King County free clinic offering vision care and glasses October 20-23 at Seattle Center
Thursday, September 22, 2022
FREE vision care clinic (including prescription glasses!) October 20-23, 2022 at Seattle Center
In past years the Clinic has offered dental and medical services. They will not be providing dental or medical services this year, but will still offer social work and health insurance navigation.
All are welcome; no documentation of any kind needed.
Multi language flyers with details available at seattlecenter.org/patients
ነጻ የዓይን ምርመራዎች እና የዓይን መነጽሮች ማዘዣ
For more information, see the website or email SKCClinic@seattlecenter.org
