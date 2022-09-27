Wildfire activity picks up, forcing closure of US 2 at Skykomish

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Bolt Creek fire
photo courtesy WSDOT
Information current as of 7:31am September 27, 2022

SKYKOMISH - All lanes of US 2 in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50 are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire

There is an additional closure point at the 5th Street Bridge and US 2. 

For the safety of the traveling public, only emergency vehicles and wildfire responders are permitted to travel through this area until further notice.

After reopening the road on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10am. the fire has burned across the steep slopes moving closer to the roadway. As a result, it is necessary to close US 2 through this area.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command managing this wildfire. Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT real-time travel center and by @wsdot_traffic on Twitter and updates will be provided as available.

A possibility of some rain later in the week may help efforts to control the fire.



