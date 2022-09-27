Wildfire activity picks up, forcing closure of US 2 at Skykomish

Bolt Creek fire

photo courtesy WSDOT Information current as of 7:31am September 27, 2022 Information current as of 7:31am September 27, 2022









There is an additional closure point at the 5th Street Bridge and US 2.









Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command managing this wildfire. Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT For the safety of the traveling public, only emergency vehicles and wildfire responders are permitted to travel through this area until further notice.After reopening the road on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10am. the fire has burned across the steep slopes moving closer to the roadway. As a result, it is necessary to close US 2 through this area.Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command managing this wildfire. Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT real-time travel center and by @wsdot_traffic on Twitter and updates will be provided as available.





A possibility of some rain later in the week may help efforts to control the fire.











