LFP Council Corner - Review of speed limits continues

Setting default speed limits on many streets at once (such as 25 mph on major streets and 20 mph on all minor neighborhood streets), Designating slow zones in sensitive areas, and Setting corridor speed limits on high priority major streets, using a safe speed study, which uses conflict density and activity level to set context-appropriate speed limits





Seattle’s approach to lowering speed limits (including lowering speed limits to 20 mph on all neighborhood or local streets) has been very successful. Even without additional enforcement, there has been a dramatic reduction in severe accidents in many locations throughout the city.It is the Council’s intent to create a speed-setting program that slows drivers down and reflects the character of our community.We will also be considering traffic calming measures that can be implemented throughout our city. A variety of measures is being discussed, including, but not limited to:Signalized crosswalks; intersections painted with murals; chicanes and pinch points; traffic circles; speed pillows; curb-separated shoulders and walking paths.With very limited resources to implement these programs, the Council will be working very closely with the Mayor and Administration to ensure early successes and continued progress on improving pedestrian, bicycle, and multi-modal safety.It is the intent of the City Council to begin acting on these steps beginning in the month of October.