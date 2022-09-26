Shoreline native Chris Terpstra awarded COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal

“The COVID-19 pandemic strained our country’s health care system and medical personnel for almost three years,” said NDMS Director Michael Smith.

"Mr. Terpstra and his NDMS colleagues served as a lifeline to hundreds of hospitals and long-term care facilities by providing temporary relief to staff, adding bed capacity, and improving outcomes for COVID-19 patients. This medal is reflective of his self-less commitment to the public health and medical needs of our residents."





COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal

awarded to Chris Terpstra





Today, NDMS teams stand ready to provide medical surge support should a resurgence of COVID-19 occur this fall or winter. NDMS teams also remain on call to deploy after a natural disaster, such as a hurricane, tornado, or wildfire.









Chris attended Echo Lake Elementary, Einstein Middle School, and graduated from Shorewood High School in 1992. He is the son of Dennis and Gidget Terpstra of Shoreline. His wife Kristin Terpstra is an Engineer in Shoreline's Public Works department.To learn more about HHS’ response to COVID-19, visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/COVID-19/ . For more information about ASPR and NDMS, visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/NDMS/

The medal was awarded to approximately 1,400 NDMS responders under the authority of the U.S. Surgeon General who may authorize the issuance of the COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal to civilians who deployed for 30 consecutive or 60 cumulative days to provide medical care to state, territory, tribal, and local partners.Since the start of the pandemic, NDMS has conducted more than 1,800 support missions and deployed thousands of medical, logistical, and command and control personnel from NDMS to help nearly 50 states, territories, and jurisdictions respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.