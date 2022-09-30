Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Mountlake Terrace 9-29-22

Friday, September 30, 2022

Shorecrest boys varsity tennis team in green
Photo by Annthea Vining

Shorecrest boys varsity tennis
At Kellogg M.S 9-29-22
Shorecrest 6 Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles
  1. Indigo Vining (S) def. Jeremy Perrault 7-6(5), 6-3;
  2. Sohum Vohra (S) def. Nathaniel Ballard 6-0, 6-0;
  3. Hans Bahm (M) def. Peyton Caskey 6-4, 4-6, 12-10;
  4. Spencer Berry (S) def. Hai Ho 6-0, 5-0 Default. 
Doubles
  1. Thomas Linville-Parker Mina (S) def. Owen Smith-Josh Bozick 6-0, 7-5; 
  2. Aaron Chen-Shyam Srinivasan (S) def. Braeden Davidson-Justin Ho 6-3, 6-3; 
  3. Jaime Moore-Ashton Johnson (S) def. Austin Toulouse-Davis Gonzaga 6-2, 6-1.
--Coach Rob Mann



