Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Mountlake Terrace 9-29-22
Friday, September 30, 2022
At Kellogg M.S 9-29-22
Shorecrest 6 Mountlake Terrace 1
Singles
Singles
- Indigo Vining (S) def. Jeremy Perrault 7-6(5), 6-3;
- Sohum Vohra (S) def. Nathaniel Ballard 6-0, 6-0;
- Hans Bahm (M) def. Peyton Caskey 6-4, 4-6, 12-10;
- Spencer Berry (S) def. Hai Ho 6-0, 5-0 Default.
- Thomas Linville-Parker Mina (S) def. Owen Smith-Josh Bozick 6-0, 7-5;
- Aaron Chen-Shyam Srinivasan (S) def. Braeden Davidson-Justin Ho 6-3, 6-3;
- Jaime Moore-Ashton Johnson (S) def. Austin Toulouse-Davis Gonzaga 6-2, 6-1.
--Coach Rob Mann
