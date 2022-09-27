Now is the time to start or restart your genealogy

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Heritage Park in Lynnwood
Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? 

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in-person as well as zoom sessions are now being offered. 

There is a Monday morning workshop on Zoom, an evening Zoom workshop on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, and a Saturday Zoom workshop. 

Check out the SIGS website https://snoislegenealogy.org for times and links to sessions. Also, help is available at the Research Library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood on Thursday and Saturday 11am - 3pm, 425-775-6267. 



Posted by DKH at 12:51 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  