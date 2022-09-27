Now is the time to start or restart your genealogy

Heritage Park in Lynnwood Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this?





Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in-person as well as zoom sessions are now being offered.





There is a Monday morning workshop on Zoom, an evening Zoom workshop on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, and a Saturday Zoom workshop.















