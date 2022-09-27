Now is the time to start or restart your genealogy
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
|Heritage Park in Lynnwood
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in-person as well as zoom sessions are now being offered.
There is a Monday morning workshop on Zoom, an evening Zoom workshop on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, and a Saturday Zoom workshop.
Check out the SIGS website https://snoislegenealogy.org for times and links to sessions. Also, help is available at the Research Library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood on Thursday and Saturday 11am - 3pm, 425-775-6267.
