Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic (MM2)

Monday, September 26, 2022

WSDOT
Maintenance Mechanic (MM2)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$55,755 - $64,713 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a building maintenance professional to serve as Maintenance Mechanic working out of our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. 

The primary undertaking of this position is to install, maintain, troubleshoot, repair, and perform preventive maintenance on a variety of building systems including electrical, structural, exterior, and especially heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The successful candidate appointed to this position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as first and foremost objectives during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work tasks and assignments.

Job description and application


