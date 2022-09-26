Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic (MM2)
Monday, September 26, 2022
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$55,755 - $64,713 Annually
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a building maintenance professional to serve as Maintenance Mechanic working out of our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle.
The primary undertaking of this position is to install, maintain, troubleshoot, repair, and perform preventive maintenance on a variety of building systems including electrical, structural, exterior, and especially heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The successful candidate appointed to this position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as first and foremost objectives during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work tasks and assignments.
Job description and application
