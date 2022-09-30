Last Saturday to visit the goats at N 192nd

Friday, September 30, 2022

Goat at Midvale Gardens on 192nd - Saturday is the last day for the season

Howdy Shoreline neighbors. 

We'd like to invite you to visit the Earthcraft Services goatherd this Saturday as they finish their season at Midvale Gardens. This Seattle City Light parcel is located along the Interurban Trail at N 192nd St Shoreline.

These magnificent animals have consumed the invasive jungle of blackberries and ivy that once covered this site. We're bringing them back so they can bulk up on fresh greens before the winter.

Kid friendly, dog tolerant.

To show your $upport for this environmentally benign non-profit activity please visit GoFundMe and enter: https://gofund.me/b81695d3

Or visit Google and enter: Goat-fund-me Diggin Shoreline

For more information please contact: Midvalegardens@gmail.com

--Derek Creisler



Posted by DKH at 11:02 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  