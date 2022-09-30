Last Saturday to visit the goats at N 192nd
Friday, September 30, 2022
|Goat at Midvale Gardens on 192nd - Saturday is the last day for the season
Howdy Shoreline neighbors.
We'd like to invite you to visit the Earthcraft Services goatherd this Saturday as they finish their season at Midvale Gardens. This Seattle City Light parcel is located along the Interurban Trail at N 192nd St Shoreline.
These magnificent animals have consumed the invasive jungle of blackberries and ivy that once covered this site. We're bringing them back so they can bulk up on fresh greens before the winter.
Kid friendly, dog tolerant.
To show your $upport for this environmentally benign non-profit activity please visit GoFundMe and enter: https://gofund.me/b81695d3
Or visit Google and enter: Goat-fund-me Diggin Shoreline
For more information please contact: Midvalegardens@gmail.com
--Derek Creisler
