Update for #boltcreekfire effective at 5pm Sunday

Update for #boltcreekfire (Twitter) effective at 5pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022.





Skykomish and community along Old Cascade Hwy west and east of town are being issued a Level 2 (set*) evacuation notice.





To residents in the Level 2 area: If you have not already, you should make preparations to evacuate.Hwy 2 is currently open both east and westbound.



*levels are: 1 Ready / 2 Set / 3 GO





Notices about the Bolt Creek Fire have been shifting day by day. Now it appears that the fire is spreading. 552 acres in 24 hours. Weather is predicted to be hot and dry Monday and Tuesday.





The Facebook page appears to have the most up to date information.





Smoke is expected in Puget Sound on Monday.





--Diane Hettrick







