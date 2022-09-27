Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Agent (PAS4) - multiple positions





As the Acquisition and Relocation Agent, the primary undertaking of this position is to, in compliance with the Uniform Relocation Act, investigate, negotiate, and conclude complex transactions with landowners concerning purchase, lease, rental, or use of real property and property rights.









The successful candidate appointed to this position will also aid in the coordination of acquisitions and relocations performed by internal staff and/or consultants.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$61,639 - $82,845 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple real estate professionals to directly support WSDOT’s mission through our fish passage program to provide an integrated, multimodal transportation system.