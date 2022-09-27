Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Agent (PAS4) - multiple positions

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

WSDOT
Acquisition and Relocation Agent (PAS4)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$61,639 - $82,845 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple real estate professionals to directly support WSDOT’s mission through our fish passage program to provide an integrated, multimodal transportation system. 

As the Acquisition and Relocation Agent, the primary undertaking of this position is to, in compliance with the Uniform Relocation Act, investigate, negotiate, and conclude complex transactions with landowners concerning purchase, lease, rental, or use of real property and property rights. 

The successful candidate appointed to this position will also aid in the coordination of acquisitions and relocations performed by internal staff and/or consultants.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 1:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  