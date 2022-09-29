AG Ferguson seeks to stop Seattle business scamming immigrants



SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against a Seattle business and its owner for preying on new immigrants by making deceptive promises to help them with legal assistance for immigration needs then later abandoning them in courtrooms after charging thousands of dollars.





Ana Caroline Pinto do Nascimento, who owns ACN and Associates, LLC, targets Portuguese-speaking immigrants from Brazil.





Nascimento is not a licensed attorney in Washington state nor does she have an educational background in the law. According to consumer complaints, Nascimento tells families she will represent them in immigration courts, but she has never appeared in any courts because she is not an attorney. When families ask for their money back, Nascimento refuses or delays.





More information here



Washington’s consumer protection laws protect everyone who lives in our state. The Attorney General’s Office is here to help all consumers. We will not ask about your immigration status.

Notify the Attorney General’s Office if you were in contact with someone who:

Advertised as a “notario público,” “notario,” immigration assistant, consultant or specialist.

Charged you a fee for referring you to an immigration attorney.

Charged you a fee for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services forms, or to file the forms.

Asked you to sign a form that contained false information.

Proposed they can “find” you a sponsor or spouse to get you a green card. Washington’s consumer protection laws protect everyone who lives in our state. The Attorney General’s Office is here to help all consumers. We will not ask about your immigration status.

Do not agree to pay anyone for legal advice or assistance in an immigration matter until you confirm that he or she is a licensed attorney or federally accredited representative authorized to provide such services.













