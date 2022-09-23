Seattle Public Utilities finishes reservoir cover project in Lake Forest Park

The reservoir cover is all but done

Photo courtesy Seattle Public Utilities

Work began on the Work began on the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project in May 2021. The reservoir is located on top of the hill in the Horizon View neighborhood.

We are grateful for the patience of the community throughout the entire construction process, and we appreciate your understanding while we performed this necessary work. Thank you!

About this Maintenance Project



The Lake Forest Park Reservoir is located in the City of Lake Forest Park and is part of Seattle Public Utilities' regional drinking water system. The reservoir had a floating cover that was installed in 2001 and was designed to last about 20 years. Due to increased maintenance and repair work needed to keep the aging cover operational, SPU replaced it with a new floating cover.



This work enables SPU to continue supplying quality drinking water to people in the greater Seattle area.









After a pause due to shipment delays, work resumed in May of this year.The contractor has now completed all the construction work for the project.Remaining ActivitiesAlthough construction has completed, minor electrical, fence, and potential interior site access road work remain. This work is expected to be wrapped up within the next month.