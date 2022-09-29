LFP police to train on use of remote restraint BolaWrap®

Thursday, September 29, 2022

BolaWrap®
Lake Forest Park Police Officers have a new tool that can be utilized to take individuals safely into custody without having to use force.

This tool, called BolaWrap®, is a remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain the legs or arms of uncooperative suspects or nonresponsive persons in crisis while maintaining a distance from the person.

This pre-escalation apprehension tool reduces the risk of injury to subjects, officers, and bystanders. 

During the next few weeks all Lake Forest Park Officers will attend the BolaWrap® training, and they will be authorized to carry and use this new effective tool.




Posted by DKH at 1:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  