LFP police to train on use of remote restraint BolaWrap®

BolaWrap® Lake Forest Park Police Officers have a new tool that can be utilized to take individuals safely into custody without having to use force. Lake Forest Park Police Officers have a new tool that can be utilized to take individuals safely into custody without having to use force.





This tool, called BolaWrap®, is a remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain the legs or arms of uncooperative suspects or nonresponsive persons in crisis while maintaining a distance from the person.





This pre-escalation apprehension tool reduces the risk of injury to subjects, officers, and bystanders.





During the next few weeks all Lake Forest Park Officers will attend the BolaWrap® training, and they will be authorized to carry and use this new effective tool.













