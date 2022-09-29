LFP police to train on use of remote restraint BolaWrap®
Thursday, September 29, 2022
|BolaWrap®
This tool, called BolaWrap®, is a remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain the legs or arms of uncooperative suspects or nonresponsive persons in crisis while maintaining a distance from the person.
This pre-escalation apprehension tool reduces the risk of injury to subjects, officers, and bystanders.
During the next few weeks all Lake Forest Park Officers will attend the BolaWrap® training, and they will be authorized to carry and use this new effective tool.
