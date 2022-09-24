New Health Sciences building at Shoreline College under construction - and on camera

Construction is underway on the new Health Sciences building at Shoreline Community College.





Designed in collaboration with Mithun, the new Health Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing Classroom Complex will replace five existing buildings with a new facility that will house the Chemistry, Biology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and BioManufacturing departments.





The new facility will open up the campus to new green space, and support the health and technical programs that draws students to their doors.





Pictures are taken every 4 minutes on the project camera

