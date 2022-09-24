LFP Mural Project and artist get coverage in The Seattle Times

Austin Picinich, mural artist

Photo by Kim Josund The Seattle Times published a feature article on the mural project recently completed in Lake Forest Park and the 17 year old high school senior who designed and spearheaded the project, Austin Picinich.









The article in The Times featured Picinich and his previous salmon mural in Kirkland, as well as the genesis of the LFP project.





They interviewed kokanee expert and UW Bothell professor Jeff Jensen, and Kim Josund, president of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation.











