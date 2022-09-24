LFP Mural Project and artist get coverage in The Seattle Times
Saturday, September 24, 2022
|Austin Picinich, mural artist
Photo by Kim Josund
See our article on the project 200 volunteers help paint the Salmon Mural in Lake Forest Park
The article in The Times featured Picinich and his previous salmon mural in Kirkland, as well as the genesis of the LFP project.
They interviewed kokanee expert and UW Bothell professor Jeff Jensen, and Kim Josund, president of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation.
