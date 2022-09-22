Connecting with local actors in sustainable food
Thursday, September 22, 2022
To celebrate World Food Day this year, our bilingual community school, located in Shoreline WA, will focus on sustainable food - local, seasonal, organic, zero-waste, using green energy or new technology to minimize resources.
Are you a local actor in sustainable farming? Are you producing or farming near Shoreline? We would love to learn more about what you do. And we'd be happy to communicate your support to our families.
During the week, our students will cook together, share meals, play with their senses and get to engage with our community. Contact us by email office@northseattlefrenchschool.com OR help us spread the word...
The North Seattle French School is located in the south wing of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
