Why Shoreline Fire has a jet ski

Shoreline Fire jet ski

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire Thursday morning, September 22, 2022, just before 11am, Shoreline Fire responded to a Rescue Surface Water near the Kenmore Air Harbor on Lake Washington. Thursday morning, September 22, 2022, just before 11am, Shoreline Fire responded to a Rescue Surface Water near the Kenmore Air Harbor on Lake Washington.





Two males, both wearing life vests, in overturned small boat were in distress in the water. Shoreline Fire Surface Water Technicians rescued them with our jet skis.



One patient had hypothermia and was taken by medics to the hospital.





Water temperatures are dropping. We are thankful they were wearing their life vests or this would have a different outcome!













