Why Shoreline Fire has a jet ski
Friday, September 23, 2022
|Shoreline Fire jet ski
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Two males, both wearing life vests, in overturned small boat were in distress in the water. Shoreline Fire Surface Water Technicians rescued them with our jet skis.
One patient had hypothermia and was taken by medics to the hospital.
One patient had hypothermia and was taken by medics to the hospital.
Water temperatures are dropping. We are thankful they were wearing their life vests or this would have a different outcome!
0 comments:
Post a Comment