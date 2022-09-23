Why Shoreline Fire has a jet ski

Friday, September 23, 2022

Shoreline Fire jet ski
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Thursday morning, September 22, 2022, just before 11am, Shoreline Fire responded to a Rescue Surface Water near the Kenmore Air Harbor on Lake Washington.

Two males, both wearing life vests, in overturned small boat were in distress in the water. Shoreline Fire Surface Water Technicians rescued them with our jet skis.

One patient had hypothermia and was taken by medics to the hospital.

Water temperatures are dropping. We are thankful they were wearing their life vests or this would have a different outcome!




