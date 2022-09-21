Shoreline Fire Department Captain Medical Services Officer receives federal COVID-19 pandemic civilian service medal for actions in nation’s pandemic response

Gabe DeBay was promoted to Captain MSO in May 2021

A paramedic from Shoreline, Gabe DeBay has received the COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for exemplary service to the nation as part of the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) during the federal medical response to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Mr. DeBay serves as a member of an NDMS Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT).



NDMS is a federal program that can support communities with medical care, veterinary care, and mortuary assistance during disasters or public health emergencies at the request of states.





NDMS is among the resources made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).



Mr. DeBay received the medal remotely during the recent National Disaster Medical System Training Summit in Indianapolis, Indiana.





In May of 2021, DeBay (right) helped run a

pop-up vaccine clinic at the Y, vaccinating

The medal was awarded to approximately 1,400 NDMS responders under the authority of the U.S. Surgeon General who may authorize the issuance of the COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal.





It is awarded to civilians who deployed for 30 consecutive or 60 cumulative days to provide medical care to state, territory, tribal, and local partners.





“The COVID-19 pandemic strained our country’s health care system and medical personnel for almost three years,” said NDMS Director Michael Smith.

“Mr. DeBay and his NDMS colleagues served as a lifeline to hundreds of hospitals and long-term care facilities by providing temporary relief to staff, adding bed capacity, and improving outcomes for COVID-19 patients.

"This medal is reflective of his selfless commitment to the public health and medical needs of our residents.”



Since the start of the pandemic, NDMS has conducted more than 1,800 support missions and deployed thousands of medical, logistical, and command and control personnel from NDMS to help nearly 50 states, territories, and jurisdictions respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.



