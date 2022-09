Promised Land: film and panel discussion about the ongoing struggle for federal recognition of the Chinook Indian Nation and the Duwamish Tribe

Promised Land is an award-winning 2016 documentary film about the ongoing struggle for federal recognition of the Chinook Indian Nation and the Duwamish Tribe.





The film examines a larger problem in the way that the government and society still look at tribal sovereignty.





Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2pm It will be shown at the college theatre at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 on







1:30 pm Doors Open

2:00 pm Film Screening (1 hour 45 minutes)

3:45pm Panel Discussion Go to https://www.promisedlanddoc.com/ to learn more.



Edie Loyer Nelson, Duwamish Tribe member, Shoreline resident for over 50 years

Aurora Martin, Advisory General Counsel for Duwamish Tribe

Desiree Fagan, Duwamish Tribal Council member

Paul Benz, WA Partners for Social Change Moderator and Panelists