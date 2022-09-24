Promised Land: film and panel discussion about the ongoing struggle for federal recognition of the Chinook Indian Nation and the Duwamish Tribe
Saturday, September 24, 2022
The film examines a larger problem in the way that the government and society still look at tribal sovereignty.
It will be shown at the college theatre at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2pm
Go to https://www.promisedlanddoc.com/ to learn more.
- 1:30 pm Doors Open
- 2:00 pm Film Screening (1 hour 45 minutes)
- 3:45pm Panel Discussion
Moderator and Panelists
- Edie Loyer Nelson, Duwamish Tribe member, Shoreline resident for over 50 years
- Aurora Martin, Advisory General Counsel for Duwamish Tribe
- Desiree Fagan, Duwamish Tribal Council member
- Paul Benz, WA Partners for Social Change
Provided in partnership with Shoreline Community College in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. Contact Suni Tolton at stolton@shorelinewa.gov with any questions.
