Video from candidate forum for Shoreline Police Chief

Saturday, September 24, 2022


Candidates for Shoreline Police Chief
l-r Heather Volpe, Kelly Park
The City of Shoreline held a forum on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 as an opportunity for the Police Chief candidates to introduce themselves to community and for them to respond to community questions.

The forum was moderated by Natasha Jones, the Director of Customer Service at King County. 

The forum was not part of the screening process, but any comments can be emailed to CMO@shorelinewa.gov


The candidates are Capt. Kelly Park and Capt. Heather Volpe. City Manager Debbie Tarry expects to make her decision before the end of the month.



