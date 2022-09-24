Video from candidate forum for Shoreline Police Chief
Saturday, September 24, 2022
The forum was moderated by Natasha Jones, the Director of Customer Service at King County.
The forum was not part of the screening process, but any comments can be emailed to CMO@shorelinewa.gov
The video is here: Shoreline Police Chief Candidates Public Forum
The candidates are Capt. Kelly Park and Capt. Heather Volpe. City Manager Debbie Tarry expects to make her decision before the end of the month.
