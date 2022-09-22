Remembering volunteer Rosie Schaffer

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Rosie Schaffer to be honored
at LFP Council meeting
It is with great sadness that the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) wishes to convey the passing of a dedicated volunteer and dear friend, Mrs. Rosie Schaffer. 

Rosie has been a valued member of the organization for years and, without a doubt, her influence has touched every one of us at some point. 

With her service to the community covering more than the past 20 years, it is hard to quantify everything she accomplished to improve the lives of the citizens of both Lake Forest Park and Kenmore.

During this week’s council meeting, Thursday September 22, 2022 at 7:00pm, the Lake Forest Park City Council will be making a presentation to officially recognize Rosie’s service. 

NEMCo would like to invite members of the community to attend this meeting and show their appreciation for her lifetime of service.


Posted by DKH at 3:56 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  