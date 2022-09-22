Remembering volunteer Rosie Schaffer

Rosie Schaffer to be honored

at LFP Council meeting It is with great sadness that the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) wishes to convey the passing of a dedicated volunteer and dear friend, Mrs. Rosie Schaffer. It is with great sadness that the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) wishes to convey the passing of a dedicated volunteer and dear friend, Mrs. Rosie Schaffer.





Rosie has been a valued member of the organization for years and, without a doubt, her influence has touched every one of us at some point.





With her service to the community covering more than the past 20 years, it is hard to quantify everything she accomplished to improve the lives of the citizens of both Lake Forest Park and Kenmore.



During this week’s council meeting, Thursday September 22, 2022 at 7:00pm, the Lake Forest Park City Council will be making a presentation to officially recognize Rosie’s service.





NEMCo would like to invite members of the community to attend this meeting and show their appreciation for her lifetime of service.





