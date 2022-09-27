Tipping the Pain Scale explores systemic failures of dealing with addiction and innovative and controversial solutions

follows individuals grappling with the current systemic failures of how we have dealt with addiction in communities and their journey to develop and employ new, innovative, and often controversial solutions to the problem.

“Solving the complex addiction crisis in communities requires diverse sectors of society to come together including public health and faith,” said Greg Williams.

“The film team is so excited to collaborate with the Washington Recovery Alliance on this event and conversation that won’t spend a lot of time talking about the problem, but where do go from here and what can we all do to play a role in turning the tide on this often-forgotten pandemic impacting more than 40 million Americans and their families directly.”





Rep. Lauren Davis, D-32 is

featured in the film

“When we provide people with rapid access to quality treatment within their window of willingness, recovery is not only possible but probable. Recovery is not the exception, it’s the rule,” said Rep. Lauren Davis (D-32nd District), and Strategy Director, WRA.





The screening will be held at Seattle’s historic Egyptian Theater in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, close to many restaurants, coffee shops, bus lines, and the light rail.

The event will include community resource tables, local dignitaries (Rep. Lauren Davis, Ricky Garcia and Ricky’s mother, from Ricky’s Law) who are featured in the film joining us for a Panel Discussion/Q/A directly following the screening, and the opportunity to connect with your recovery community.

Doors open: 11:00am Film screens: 12:00pm Panel Discussion directly following the film.

Masks must be worn while indoors except while in your seat. For more information see https://www.siff.net/covid and https://kingcounty.gov/depts/health/covid-19/current-guidance/verify.aspx

The Washington Recovery Alliance (WRA) is a recovery advocacy nonprofit that engages people across Washington state to build a community that celebrates and advocates for recovery."Together, we advance mental health and substance use recovery by changing public understanding and shaping pro-recovery public policy."

It is a quasi-anthology, weaving characters through their own stories as they connect to the issues plaguing all communities and the country in an urgent fight to save lives. It is a positive and uplifting, yet gritty and real, story of redemption and hope in cinema verité style.The film features Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, NFL Pro Bowl Player Darren Waller, Spoken Word Artist and Educator Joseph Green,, Community Outreach Volunteer Roz Pichardo, Boston Police Officer Josh De La Rosa, and an original score from Grammy award-winner, Brendan Berry, as well as featuring music from Sia.“This film demonstrates the power of story, outreach, compassion, and the true impacts of stigma. So, let's come together as a community to experience these outstanding stories that keep the recovery movement strong to ensure that recovery is a reality for all,” said Ely Hernandez, Executive Director of the WRA.