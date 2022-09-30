Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Local Programs Engineer (TTE)





As the Assistant Local Programs Engineer, this position manages activities to coordinate, review, process, and fund transportation and transit improvements and operations in approximately 50 municipalities, MPO’s and RTPO’s, tribal nations, port districts, and other agencies.









The successful candidate appointed to this position will use independent decision making and problem solving skills in providing directions, guidance and support to the various agencies during preliminary engineering, design, right of way and construction of transportation improvements to ensure the agencies meet all technical, design, legal, and procedural requirements.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$89,271 - $120,078 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is eager to hire a technical and experienced engineering professional to manage federal and state grant programs by directing, guiding, and representing cities, counties, transit organizations, port districts, tribal nations, and other agencies throughout the region.