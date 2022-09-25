Everett Coho Derby brings hundreds of boats to local waters

Fish on! Story and photo by Wayne Pridemore Story and photo by Wayne Pridemore









The Coho salmon is also known as Siver or Silvers. It has bright silver sides and dark blue backs. The salmon has a pronounced hook nose and is twenty-four to thirty inches in length when mature.









There have many "fish on" calls across the flat waters of Richmond Beach today.





A hot spot for salmon fishing for the last few weeks has been off the oil dock in Richmond Beach. On Saturday there were hundreds of boats from the dock and to the north. I have not seen as many sports boats fishing these waters in decades.The reason is the Everett Coho Derby. The derby runs on this Saturday and Sunday. First prize for the largest Coho, is $10,000. and $ 5,000 for second place, with other cash prizes for various weights.