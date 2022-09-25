LFP City Council Budget and Finance Committee Special Meeting to review proposed 2023-2021 biennial budget

Sunday, September 25, 2022

LFP City Council Budget and Finance Committee will hold a Special Meeting (hybrid meeting) on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00pm, at City Hall and via Zoom.

City Hall is located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.

The committee will deliberate and make recommendations on the Proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget.

Public comment can be made in person and submitted online.


