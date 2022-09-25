LFP City Council Budget and Finance Committee Special Meeting to review proposed 2023-2021 biennial budget
Sunday, September 25, 2022
City Hall is located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
The committee will deliberate and make recommendations on the Proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget.
Public comment can be made in person and submitted online.
- Instructions for viewing the meeting and commenting are here.
- Join Zoom Webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82630600704
- Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 826 3060 0704
