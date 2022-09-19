A divided Shoreline City Council votes to offer the city manager position to Bristol Ellington

Bristol Ellington at the meet and greet

Photo by Steven H. Robinson At the Shoreline City Council meeting on Monday, September 19, 2022, members voted 4-3 to authorize the mayor and deputy mayor to enter into negotiations to offer the City Manager position to Bristol Ellington. At the Shoreline City Council meeting on Monday, September 19, 2022, members voted 4-3 to authorize the mayor and deputy mayor to enter into negotiations to offer the City Manager position to Bristol Ellington.





Voting Yes were Chris Roberts, John Ramsdell, Keith Scully, and Eben Pobee.





Voting No were Doris McConnell, Betsy Robertson, and Laura Mork.





These latter councilmembers stressed that they would fully support a new city manager and that all candidates were well qualified. Their support for another candidate was based on that person's experience being closely aligned with Shoreline's issues, that the person would be able to step into the position with very little learning curve, and that the person was already very familiar with Shoreline.





Neither candidate has previously been a city manager.







