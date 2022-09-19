Recology recycling event at the Shoreline Farmers Market on Saturday September 24, 2022

Monday, September 19, 2022


Recology says they are excited to partner with Shoreline Farmers Market with an upcoming recycling drop-off opportunity! 

Bring your household batteries, small empty propane cylinders, fluorescent lights, Brita filters, and any burning recycling questions you may have.

The Shoreline Farmers Market is held at the Shoreline Park n Ride at N 192nd and Aurora on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.



