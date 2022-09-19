Fall Concert at Cromwell Park Amphitheater: E-I-E-I-OINK!

Monday, September 19, 2022

Fall Concert at Cromwell Park Amphitheater: E-I-E-I-OINK!
18030 Meridian Avenue N, Shoreline 98133
Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1pm

All ages welcome with adult.

Join singer-songwriter Nancy Stewart for this fall concert featuring lots of songs about farms, including a herd of cool cows, farm machinery, and growing things. It’s a farm song-sing-along!

Registration not required. In-person event. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed. Please dress for the weather and bring something to sit on.

In the event of rain, you can check the status of this program on our Events Calendar and the Shoreline Library Facebook page, or by calling 206-362-7550.



Posted by DKH at 4:42 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  