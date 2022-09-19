Fall Concert at Cromwell Park Amphitheater: E-I-E-I-OINK!

Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1pmAll ages welcome with adult.Join singer-songwriter Nancy Stewart for this fall concert featuring lots of songs about farms, including a herd of cool cows, farm machinery, and growing things. It’s a farm song-sing-along!Registration not required. In-person event. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed. Please dress for the weather and bring something to sit on.In the event of rain, you can check the status of this program on our Events Calendar and the Shoreline Library Facebook page, or by calling 206-362-7550.