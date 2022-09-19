Registration open for Undoing Racism Training
Monday, September 19, 2022
Undoing Racism Training by the People’s Institute for Shoreline community members.
Please complete the online registration form as soon as possible, if you would like to attend.
The People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond Undoing Racism workshop provides a powerful foundation for understanding how we have been racialized, socialized, and conditioned to think about race and power in the United States.
Participants will:
- Learn common definitions and different ways in which racism shows up;
- Learn about the history and context of racism in the U.S.;
- Analyze power and the role of institutions in maintaining racial inequity;
- Evaluate the harmful impacts of racism on all people, including white people;
- Reflect on one's own position as gatekeeper and how to be effective and humanistic in the work;
- Understand the importance of community organizing and building effective multiracial coalitions.
- 6pm-9pm on Friday, September 30, 2022
- 9am-5pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022
- 9am-5pm on Sunday, October 2, 2022
Cost: Free - We ask participants commit to attending the entire time. The training is usually $350. If you are interested in future online trainings, go to the training webpage.
Workshop is limited to 35 participants and prioritized for people who live, work, or volunteer in Shoreline and partner organizations.
This workshop is offered in support of the Shoreline City Council Resolution 467 Declaring the City's Commitment to Build an Anti-Racist Community.
If you have any questions, please contact Suni Tolton at stolton@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2256.
