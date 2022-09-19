Shoreline Fire Open House served up crunched cars and hot dogs

Photos by Steven H. Robinson except as noted

There's a rumor that Shoreline Fire ran out of hot dogs at their Open House on Saturday, but I don't think that's true.

They certainly had plenty of smashed cars to cut open and fire hoses to entertain the little ones.

Did you know that there are multiple ways to cut open a smashed car to rescue the people inside? The crews took apart five cars during the event. They demonstrated the Jaws of Life, saws, and hand tools.

The annual event is a chance for the Shoreline Fire Department to show the community their skills and let them get a taste of what life is like beyond the sirens.

It was held at the Administration / Training headquarters at N 175th and Aurora on Saturday, September 17, 2022.





Inside the garage there were hot dogs - they went through 500!









Safe Kids organization

The Safe Kids organization showed parents how a simple, inexpensive window lock could prevent children from falling out of windows, increasingly important with the number of high rise buildings. Even a ground level apartment fall can harm a child.





The gear was stacked neatly, in a specific order which creates the most efficient and fast way to get ready for action.





Photo by Janet Way

Demonstration of roof cutting to allow access and release smoke from a burning building. Demonstration of roof cutting to allow access and release smoke from a burning building.





Extension of the Hook and Ladder truck rescue ladder. Photo by Janet Way

The fire ladder is impressive in photos but even more so when you are standing right next to it.





If you missed this event, you'll have another opportunity next year.













Inside the garage, firefighters offered coffee, hot dogs, and willing explanations of all the gear stored along the walls.Red fire hats for every child who wanted one. An open house is the only time the public gets to see inside the garage. This event, with food and demonstration, is held annually.