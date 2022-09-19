Mark your calendar for special fall market events in Shoreline
Monday, September 19, 2022
The Shoreline Farmers Market has scheduled some special events for the fall. Mark your calendars for some very important dates!
October 1: Last market of the regular season!
October 29: Harvest Market with games, apple cider, photo booth, and a chance to show off your festive Halloween costume
November 19: Underground Holiday Market with ShoreLake Arts (located at Shoreline City Hall)
December 17: Harvest Market with crafts, wreath making, music, and food trucks
