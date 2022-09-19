ELNA meeting Tuesday 7pm on Zoom "Changing of the Guard"

Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) Tuesday September 20, 2022 at 7pm on Zoom.





Debbie Tarry, Shoreline City Manager Our Changing of the Guard theme will feature Debbie Tarry, Shoreline City Manager, who is retiring November 2nd.





We will be recognizing and thanking her for her many years of service to the City of Shoreline since the year 2000 and the last eight years as City Manager.





Assistant City Manager John Norris is also joining us to speak about the leadership transition.





There will be an update on the Ashley House "Bridges to Home" project by Mike Pugsley, Director of Business Development for Ashley House.





“Bridges to Home” is a unique medical care facility located in our Echo Lake Neighborhood at N 189th and Burke Ave N. It is designed to prepare families for their child’s move from Seattle Children’s Hospital to their own home. The original building has been in a major remodel phase and will become the first pediatric skilled nursing facility in Washington State.





If you wish to attend this meeting, email ELNABoard@gmail.com for the meeting link.







