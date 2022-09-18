Continuing Education at SCC: Tech Crew and Theater Design for the Stage

Action behind the scenes Like being part of the action behind the scenes? Like being part of the action behind the scenes?





This class is for responsible types who love technology, creativity, and innovation. We will learn the foundations of design theory and gain skills in technologies that support design for the stage.





Our main projects this quarter are designing posters, programs, and props for "Scrooge's Christmas" that performs the weekend of December 15-17 at the SCC Theater.





Class members interested in running tech during the performances will be required to commit to all shows and additional rehearsals scheduled onstage the week prior. Students must bring their own working laptop to every class session. For students 14+ and adults of all ages





Dates: 10/13/2022 - 12/8/2022 (9 Thursdays)

Times: 3:00 PM - 4:15 PM

Fee: $199.00

Building: On Campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133











