Eastside Baby Corner (EBC) opens distribution center in Shoreline
Monday, July 18, 2022
|The Programs staff moving in to the EBC-Shoreline location
The EBC organization started on the eastside 30 years ago with Baby Corner, helping children have what they need to grow, play, learn and thrive.
We do this by providing essential care, safety, and health goods for children who are experiencing homelessness, poverty, or family disruption.
They collect the goods and partner with organizations that deal directly with families in need. More than 70 school districts, health and human service organizations, early learning centers, and food banks are in the Baby Corner collaborative network.
Counselors, nurses, case managers, teachers can order each week for the children and families in their program, delivering customized orders of clothing, diapers, shoes, school supplies, and more. Service partners can concentrate their resources and expertise on supporting families, not on collecting goods.
In 2015 they expanded from the Eastside to open a HUB in Kenmore, serving North King and Snohomish counties.
Needing more space to keep up with the growing needs, EBC has moved their Northshore Hub to the North City Business District
EBC-Shoreline is a 5,000 sqft. facility located at 17230 12th Ave NE Shoreline WA 98155 that will be able to store more essential goods, allow for more volunteers to work at one time, and give us plenty of growing room to assist more families and children in our future.
Now that EBC-Shoreline is open, they need help to stock their shelves.
They take donations of new or gently used clothing, shoes, baby gear, toys, books and more for children birth through age 12 and distribute it to children in need in our communities.
Donate new or gently used items at our Shoreline Hub on Tuesdays from 4pm to 6pm, or on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month from 10am to 1pm.
The Shoreline page has complete information on items needed and how to volunteer and you can call them at 425-865-0234.
0 comments:
Post a Comment