Summer camps are back on campus at Shoreline Community College

Monday, July 18, 2022

Register for computer camps on campus at Shoreline Community College

Choose from JAVA coding, Video Game Design, ROBLOX/ Minecraft and High School AP Coding Course Prep camps

On campus in the #1300 Computer Labs 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 

Register here: Youth Programs (campusce.net)

August 1st - 5th from 9:30am to 3:30 pm
Minecraft Redstone Engineers (AM) and ROBLOX Coders and Entrepreneurs (PM)
Ages 11 to 14 years

August 8 - 12th from 9:00am - 3:00pm
Making Video Games with JavaScript
11 to 15 years

August 15 - 19th from 9:00am - 3:00pm
Learning Java for AP Computer Science 1 and Programming Competitions
13 to 17 years

August 22nd - 26th from 9:30 am – 3:30 pm
Minecraft Redstone Engineers (AM) and Make Your First 3D Video Game (PM)
Ages 8 to 11 years

August 22 - 26th from 9:00am - 3:00pm
Learning Java for AP Computer Science 2 and Programming Competitions
13 to 17 years



