Politics and Voting: Primary election explained

By Diane Hettrick





Most of you should have received your primary ballots and voters' pamphlet. If you have not, you can print one off from kingcounty.gov/elections/obmp





You can mark your online ballot before you print it off, a convenience for those with disabilities. You will need to follow the instructions for packaging your ballot, then return it as usual by mail or in a drop box.





17 year olds can vote, if...









So, anyone who will turn 18 by November 8, 2022 can register and vote in the primary and the general election.





You can update your registration or register for the first time at VoteWA.gov Registration deadline for the primary is July 25th.





Voting rights have been restored for many with past felony convictions.





Now, community supervision status or outstanding legal fines have no impact on your ability to vote. If you are not currently in jail for a felony conviction, you can vote. All you need to do is register – online, by mail, or in person.





Do you need help?





Anyone in King county who needs help or has a question can call 206-296-VOTE (8683) for help.





Top Two





The purpose of the primary is to select the top two vote-getters, regardless of party.





And speaking of party, candidates can list anything they want for political party and some get very creative. Even if they list one of the best known parties, it does not mean that party supports or endorses them.





Statewide elections for congress





Senator Patty Murray is up for reelection. Everyone in the state votes for senators. She has 17 opponents, which takes up the first half of your voters' pamphlet.





The state is divided into congressional districts and you only vote within your district. The successful candidate will serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.





Shoreline and Lake Forest Park are in the 7th congressional district, with incumbent Pramila Jayapal. Three people are running against her.





State elections





Secretary of State Kim Wyman was appointed mid-term to a position in the Biden administration. Gov. Inslee appointed Steve Hobbs to fill out her term and he is now running for the position. He has seven opponents. Everyone in the state votes for this position.



Legislative Districts (LD)





The state is divided into districts. Each district elects one senator and two representatives to represent them in Olympia.





The LDs are redrawn every ten years, after the census. This is the first election after the 2020 census. Every effort is made to get the same number of voters in each district, to keep cities in the same district, and to draw the lines without having a mountain range in the middle of the district. These goals are not always met.





Shoreline is completely within the 32nd LD. In order to get enough voters in the district, the 32nd LD includes a portion of northwest Seattle and reaches deep into south Snohomish county to include Woodway and large portions of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Esperance, and Lynnwood.





Lake Forest Park is all in one district, but after ten years in the 46th LD, they are now in the 1st LD with Kenmore, Bothell, part of Woodinville and Kirkland and portions of Snohomish county. The incumbent representatives are on the ballot, each with one opponent.





Only one of the races in our legislative districts has more than two candidates but all are on the ballot. For

partisan offices, there is still a Primary even if only one or two candidates file.





When you are looking at election returns remember that you cannot look at King county results because part of the district is in Snohomish county. The Secretary of State will have both counties.





Warning





Always turn your ballot over. Both sides of the ballot are printed with candidates / issues.





Turning in your ballot





Follow the packaging instructions then drop your envelope in any blue mailbox. Make sure you leave time for it to be delivered and if you are waiting until the last minute, check the pick up times listed on the box.





Ballots are due by 8pm on August 2, 2022.





You can place your ballot in any King county drop box. Locally we have drop boxes by LFP City Hall, Shoreline Library, 192nd/Aurora park 'n ride.





Warning





An election worker will be stationed at every drop box to close the box right at 8pm. If you show up after that your ballot will not count. If the election worker is still on site, they will take your ballot but it will not be counted. Placing your ballot on top of the closed drop box will not get it counted either.













