Monday, July 18, 2022

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The recent low tide uncovered marine life that is often out of view or at least we don't see as much of it. This entire section of beach is covered with seaweed, usually underwater (under the sea - feel free to sing along)

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Kelp, seaweed, and possibly barnacles don't really appreciate open air.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Is this a horseshoe crab? Hard to say when he is high and dry.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

I believe there are three large, purple starfish on this pier. They are just going to hang on until the tide rolls back in.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 3:29 AM
