Senior Center: Free event addressing the importance of hydration

Register by September 9

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155





Sponsored and led by staff from Laurel Cove Community

Learn about the importance of hydration 365 days a year. Hydration is crucial for our bodies to stay healthy during all seasons. One might think that it’s only important during the Summer but this is not true. Our bodies need hydration especially as we get older.Hydration can come in a liquid or food form. Learn the different food groups that provide hydration, learn just how much you need to drink and eat, and how often.There will be a raffle for a hydration basket along with having your hydration level read.Avoid getting dehydrated1. Don’t wait till you’re thirsty to drink.2. Flavor your water.3. Eat water-rich fruits and vegetables.4. Stay inside when it gets too hot.5. Dress for the weather.6. Be aware of the signs of dehydrationTo register please call us at 206-365-1536 and leave your name and phone number before Friday, September 9th.