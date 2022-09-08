Spaces left at Trivia Night Friday - go alone or take friends

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Join us at the Senior Center for a new FUNraiser: TRIVIA NIGHT - written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champions Leah Caglio and Sally Neumann of Head in the Clouds Trivia.

You can read about our local Jeopardy! Champions in this Seattle Times article,
https://www.seattletimes.com/life/lifestyle/seattle-jeopardy-winners-bring-fresh-perspective-to-seattle-trivia-scene-with-head-in-the-clouds/

Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun. There will be prizes.

Details
  • Friday, September 9, 2022
  • Doors open at 6:30pm
  • Games from 7pm to 9pm
  • 21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.
  • Vaccinations and Masks are required at entry.
Tickets

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave. NE #1
Shoreline, WA 98155
(206) 365-1536



Posted by DKH at 2:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  