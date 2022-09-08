Spaces left at Trivia Night Friday - go alone or take friends
Thursday, September 8, 2022
You can read about our local Jeopardy! Champions in this Seattle Times article,
https://www.seattletimes.com/life/lifestyle/seattle-jeopardy-winners-bring-fresh-perspective-to-seattle-trivia-scene-with-head-in-the-clouds/
Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun. There will be prizes.
Details
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave. NE #1
Shoreline, WA 98155
(206) 365-1536
- Friday, September 9, 2022
- Doors open at 6:30pm
- Games from 7pm to 9pm
- 21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.
- Vaccinations and Masks are required at entry.
Tickets
- Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register your team of 6 for $60.
- Purchase your tickets here, https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
