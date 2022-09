Photo courtesy Lynnwood Police







Fire crews brought the blaze under control, but 196th St SW was closed in both directions between 50th Ave W and 48th Ave W.



Power poles were down but PUD was quickly on the scene to replace them so they were no longer a hazard.











The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building caught fire around 1:30am Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 4820 196th St SW in Lynnwood.